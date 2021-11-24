Bitcoin Miner Griid Is In Talks To Go Public Via Merger With Adit EdTech SPAC

Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
