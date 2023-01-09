Canadian bitcoin miner Hive Blockchain (HIVE) earned $3.15 million, or the equivalent of about 184 bitcoin, by curtailing its power use in December, whereas it mined 213.8 BTC for the month. “The Hash” panel discusses why miners cut back their power use at times of high demand to cope with market headwinds.
