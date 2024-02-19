The Australian grown company listed on the Nasdaq in 2021 and has experienced the dizzying highs and lows of the bitcoin market, losing two-thirds of its value in 2022. But Iren, founded by brothers …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miner Iren seeks to restore faith in the digital currency as it reveals AI pivot - February 18, 2024
- Coinbase commerce drops Bitcoin and UTXO coins - February 18, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) Breaches $50K, Investors Turn To Chainlink (LINK) and Pullix (PLX) Presale To Maximize Gains - February 18, 2024