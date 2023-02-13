Over the coming months, the Bitcoin mining firm’s self-mining capacity is slated to increase from 2.0 exahashes per second (EH/s) to 5.5 EH/s. One exahash equals one quintillion hashes—proposed …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Expands Data Center to Triple Hash Rate - February 13, 2023
- Led by Bitcoin, blockchain industry starts 2023 off strong: Report - February 13, 2023
- Inscriptions: Just A Fad, Or A Real Threat To Bitcoin Becoming Decentralized Money? - February 13, 2023