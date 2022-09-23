Bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) signed a deal to sell up to $100 million in equity to investment bank B. Riley over the next two years, marking the bank’s second big investment in the industry that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin won’t go green any time soon - September 23, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley - September 23, 2022
- Crypto Crash Pulls Bitcoin-Mining Host Compute North Into Bankruptcy - September 23, 2022