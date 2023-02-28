Marathon Digital (MARA) said it will need to restate portions of its audited 2021 results and currently unaudited quarterly reports from 2022 after an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital to Restate Some Results on Accounting Issues - February 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Stalls Below $24,000. Long-Term Crypto Holders Are Still Buying. - February 28, 2023
- Proposed Bitcoin Vault Feature Could Thwart Malicious Hackers - February 28, 2023