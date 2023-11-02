Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) has started a pilot mining project in Utah that is using methane gas generated from landfill waste to make electricity to power mining operations. According to a statement, the miner partnered with Nodal Power …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Graph Price Forecast: GRT Pumps Almost 10%, But Experts Say This New Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform Has 20X Potential - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Tests BTC Mining With Methane Gas From Waste Landfill - November 2, 2023
- Imminent $3 Trillion ‘Watershed Moment’—300% Crypto Price ‘Panic’ Could Be About To Blow Up Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP - November 2, 2023