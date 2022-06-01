Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Names Its Head of Corporate Operations as New CFO
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-01
One of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, Riot Blockchain, appointed Colin Yee, its current head of corporate and financial operations, as the new CFO, effective Aug. 15. “We are pleased that …
