The miners are moving in step with bitcoin (BTC), which is higher by 17% over the past 24 hours to $24,100. “I’m actually surprised [the miners] didn’t get pumped more,” said Wolfie Zhao, head of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Stocks Surge Amid Banking Meltdown - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin rallies to $24,000 even as regulators shut down Signature Bank: CNBC Crypto World - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Surges Nearly 20% Following Silicon Valley Bank ‘Bailout’ - March 13, 2023