Shares of Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. plunged more than 25% in U.S. trading on Wednesday after the company said losses in the second quarter widened from a year earlier despite a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is BlackRock’s Partnership With Coinbase Good For Bitcoin? - August 18, 2022
- Bitcoin miner Stronghold to return mining rigs to cut debt; shares plunge as losses widen - August 18, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 2.43%, Ethereum Falls 2.52%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Trending Coin - August 18, 2022