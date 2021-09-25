Four years ago, the Scrubgrass power plant in Venango County, Pennsylvania, was on the brink of financial ruin as energy customers preferred to buy cheap natural gas or renewables. Then Scrubgrass …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miners align with fossil fuel firms, alarming environmentalists - September 25, 2021
- Fossil fuel firms find friends in Bitcoin mining - September 25, 2021
- A financial TikTok influencer with almost 500,000 followers says bitcoin is going to ‘get slayed’ – and shares how cryptos and stablecoins make up his trading strategy - September 25, 2021