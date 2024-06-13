Bitcoin price has declined by nearly 7% in the past week, with bulls failing to hold above the $70k level. BTC has today retreated to around $66,350 amid fresh selling pressure. While prices are down …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘I’m Prepared To Lose Everything Over Bitcoin,’ Says Trader Who Bought The Top in ’21, The Bottom In ’22 And Is ‘Still Buying Now’ - June 13, 2024
- Bitcoin miners are under pressure and they’re selling: CryptoQuant - June 13, 2024
- Having locked up actual miners, Trump tries to woo bitcoin ones - June 13, 2024