According to a report, Norway is drafting new laws to control data centres across the country and oversee the operations of Bitcoin miners. TakeAway Points: Norway is introducing new legislation to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miners Concerned Over Norway’s New Data Centre Law - April 15, 2024
- Crypto executive makes $100,000 bitcoin price prediction amid institutional buying - April 15, 2024
- Bitcoin’s spot price action does little to spook BTC options traders - April 15, 2024