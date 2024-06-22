Bitcoin miners are under pressure as their Bitcoin mining earnings plummet and mining machines’ running costs skyrocket. Fewer miners have been selling their Bitcoins to break even compared to the first quarter of 2024 (pre-halving event in April).
