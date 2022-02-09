Bitcoin Miners Have Found a New Paradise — And It’s In The U.S.

Companies like bitcoin miner and energy producer CleanSpark Inc. recently received approval to get green power for 15,000 mining machines on a plot of land it bought in the College Park suburb of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. seizes $3.6 billion in Bitcoin stolen in Bitfinex hack - February 8, 2022
- Feds arrest married couple, seize $3.6 billion in hacked bitcoin funds - February 8, 2022
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Begins Trading On Nasdaq - February 8, 2022