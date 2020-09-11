Last month, bitcoin mining numbers indicated a month-over-month increase of 23.19% when bitcoin miners generated a total of $368.3 million in revenue — 1.3 times more than Ethereum miners in August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miners made $368 million in revenue during August - September 11, 2020
- Digital Assets Data CEO says mainstream finance still doesn’t trust Bitcoin - September 11, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck at $10.3K; Uniswap Value Locked Gyrates - September 11, 2020