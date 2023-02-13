It has been a tough year for Bitcoin miners. 2022 brought the nasty cocktail of rising costs and falling revenue. The former was predominantly affected by spiking electricity costs, while the latter …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miners made a big mistake during COVID - February 13, 2023
- Monday blues for Bitcoin as crypto markets struggle for support levels - February 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls With Regulatory Fears in Focus. Inflation Data Could Bring a Different Shock. - February 13, 2023