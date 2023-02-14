Ordinals allow users to inscribe data in the form of images and other media types in newly mined blocks on the Bitcoin blockchain that’s otherwise largely used for peer-to-peer monetary transactions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miners made nearly $600K from Ordinals’ NFT transactions - February 14, 2023
- Drake Wins Over $1.2M In Bitcoin After Betting On Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl - February 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Loan Market Size in 2023 | NEWEST REPORT | Touch New Level in Forthcoming year till 2028 - February 14, 2023