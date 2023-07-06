Bitcoin (BTC) miners made a lofty $184 million from transaction fees in the second quarter, far more than what they pocketed over the entire 2022 — as Bitcoin’s price surged and BRC-20 tokens flourished. The $184 million payout is more than a 270% …
