Following the recent Bitcoin halving, transaction fees, which once soared, now represent just 35% of miner revenue, significantly impacting their earnings amidst stable network conditions. Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Fully Ridiculous Argument Convinced Me to Buy Bitcoin and Hold It Forever - April 28, 2024
- Bitcoin Miners See Sharp Drop in Fee Revenue Following Halving Event - April 28, 2024
- Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation Says Bitcoin and Crypto ETFs Don’t Qualify As Collateral for Financial Assets - April 28, 2024