Bitcoin miners, who have been battered by the recent bear market and high energy prices for months, are finally getting some relief thanks to natural gas prices that have fallen about 75% since August …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miners Surface for Air as Sliding Natural Gas Price Provides Cost Relief - February 9, 2023
- Bitcoin price hits 2-week low amid warning $22.5K loss means fresh dip - February 9, 2023
- 1 New Development That Could Put Bitcoin Head-to-Head With Credit Card Companies - February 9, 2023