The difficulty of mining a bitcoin block fell by 7.32%, with miners powering off machines as a brutal bear market eats into profit. The adjustment at block height 766,080 is the biggest downward …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miners’ Capitulation Sparks Optimism for Market Bottom - December 6, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 6: BTC Price Slumps below the $17.2K Barrier - December 6, 2022
- Two Technical Bitcoin Indicators Diverge; Each Has Value Depending on Investors’ Timelines - December 6, 2022