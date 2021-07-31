Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases For First Time Since May

Chinese miners were responsible for 65% of the Bitcoin network’s hash rate at the time. Load Error The largest drop in mining difficulty occurred on July 3 of this year, when the rate fell by 28%.
