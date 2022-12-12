The Maryland-based mining company also said it has restructured a previous agreement with Bitmain to add 8,200 new machines to its fleet.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining Firm TeraWulf Raises $10M in New Capital to Repay Some of Its Debts - December 12, 2022
- FTX’s collapse prompted the largest-ever outflow of bitcoin from crypto exchanges, with investors pulling $1.5 billion last month - December 12, 2022
- Why is Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) At a Huge Discount to Bitcoin? - December 12, 2022