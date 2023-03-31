Wind power is the second major sustainable energy source for Bitcoin mining. Bitcoin BTC/USD has been long criticized for its high energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels to power its network.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining Going Green? ESG Analyst Says Hydro Power Emerging As Major Source Ahead Of Coal, Gas - March 31, 2023
- Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023 - March 31, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether fall; top 10 cryptos mixed; gold closes March 8% higher - March 31, 2023