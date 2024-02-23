A bitcoin mining company and a trade group have sued the Biden administration over its demand for electricity usage data from the industry, which they say could harm businesses by forcing them to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Nears First Red Week in a Month as Rally Loses Steam - February 23, 2024
- Bitcoin Clinging On To Its $1 Trillion Market Cap: Is $55K Or $45K Next? - February 23, 2024
- Bitcoin mining groups sue Biden administration over energy use data demand - February 23, 2024