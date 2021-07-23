Bitcoin ( BTC) has become considerably more decentralized in the past year, one metric suggests — and the trend is growing. According to data from on-chain data resource Blockchain, hash rate …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin mining is becoming vastly more decentralized in 2021 - July 23, 2021
- Bitcoin price: Has Bitcoin recovered from latest crypto crash? Latest cryptocurrency news and prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and more - July 23, 2021
- Bitcoin on track for weekly gain after falling below $30,000 - July 23, 2021