Bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has reached an all-time high, demonstrating the increasing competition for block rewards between miners, data from Blockchain.com revealed on June 27. …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining is Now More Competitive Than Ever, New Data Shows - June 28, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Back Above $11,000 as Dip ‘Consistent’ With Parabolic Bull Run - June 28, 2019
- It’s Now Harder to Mine Bitcoin Than Ever - June 28, 2019