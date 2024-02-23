United States lawmaker Tom Emmer has criticized the Office of Management and Budget decision to collect the bitcoin miners’ data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Halving on the Horizon, Causes More Solana (SOL) Holders to Diversify Into Kelexo (KLXO) Loan Earning Presale - February 23, 2024
- Bitcoin Mining Not A Threat to Public Safety – Rep Emmer Criticizes OMB’s Abuse of Power - February 23, 2024
- Former US President Trump no longer anti-Bitcoin, says can ‘live with it’ - February 23, 2024