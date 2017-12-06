NiceHash, the marketplace for cloud-based mining of cryptocurrencies, said hackers breached its systems and stole an unknown amount of bitcoin from its virtual wallet. “We are working to verify the precise number of BTC taken,” the company said …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rips Past $13,000 Amid Interest From Institutional Investors - December 6, 2017
- Bitcoin Mining Service NiceHash Says Hackers Emptied Its Wallet - December 6, 2017
- Market Snapshot – Stock Markets Under Pressure, Bitcoin Zooms - December 6, 2017