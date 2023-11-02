U.S.-listed mining companies such as Marathon Digital (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) rallied 10%-12% during the day amid a wider surge in equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its best day since June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining Stocks Soar 10% as BTC Hovers Near 17-Month High at $35K - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin investment might be the last hope for the middle class - November 2, 2023
- Marathon Digital will use landfill methane to mine Bitcoin in Utah pilot project - November 2, 2023