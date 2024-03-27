Bitcoin mining was more profitable in February as the cryptocurrency rose 15%. Even though the hashrate has nearly doubled from a year ago, publicly traded miners have lost market share, Jefferies …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- History says bitcoin price will hit ‘$100K and beyond’ in weeks, per analyst - March 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Mining Was More Profitable in February Than January: Jefferies - March 27, 2024
- What’s Next for Bitcoin and Altcoins as Whales Continue Massive BTC Accumulation before Halving 2024? - March 27, 2024