A U.S. House subcommittee hearing on “Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency” and the energy usage of blockchains kicked off Thursday with one representative calling the energy consumption of some Bitcoin mines …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining’s Hearing in U.S. House Questions Power Usage - January 20, 2022
- The new Jan. 6 subpoenas might help solve the lingering Bitcoin bigot mystery - January 20, 2022
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his first paycheck on Friday will be converted to bitcoin and ether via Coinbase - January 20, 2022