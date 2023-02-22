I’m still bearish on bitcoin but the facts say otherwise. As I wrote back in January, there is going to be a move up or down and it’s going to be strong. Well, we had it and it went bull not bear. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Moved Up Strongly: How Can You Predict These Moves? - February 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Soars Over $25K and MEXC (MX) Hits Intra-Year High - February 22, 2023
- Bitcoin must leverage $1T central bank liquidity to beat sellers — research - February 22, 2023