Bitcoin: Mt. Gox Dump Rumor Overblown, But Not Lessons

Despite substantial hacks, most Mt. Gox victims will be compensated 5-6 times the value of their Bitcoin investments at the point of the withdrawal freeze in 2014. Click to read more.
