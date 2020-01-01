A calm start to 2020 may end in a shake-up next month, commentators suggest, but huge progress is needed to match the most bullish Bitcoin price forecasts. John McAfee provides light relief as Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- It’s been rocky at times, but Bitcoin rose 9,000,000% this decade - January 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Must Gain 13,800% in 2020 to Stop John McAfee Eating His Words - January 1, 2020
- 2010s In Bitcoin: The Year 2019 - December 31, 2019