Facebook’s “Project Libra” continues to move along, with some reports tipping the unveiling of the FB cryptocurrency as soon as next week. Last night, the WSJ reported more than a dozen companies …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin near YTD high as crypto fans mull Facebook’s entry - June 14, 2019
- Grayscale: Bitcoin Gained 47% in US-China Trade War Drawdown - June 14, 2019
- Bull Trap? Bitcoin’s Price Rise to $8,300 Isn’t Backed by High Volumes - June 14, 2019