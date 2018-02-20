NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin hit a three-week high on Tuesday and has surged nearly 100 percent from its lowest level this year, as its recovery continued after South Korea’s financial regulator eased its stance on cryptocurrencies, weeks after it …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin nearly doubles in value from year’s low hit in early February - February 20, 2018
- Selling Your Bitcoin At A Loss? 4 Tax Rules Investors Need To Know - February 20, 2018
- How long can cryptocurrencies like bitcoin shine? - February 20, 2018