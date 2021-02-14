Bitcoin reached a new record on Sunday, rising above $49,000 for the first time. The world’s largest cryptocurrency reached about $49,694 earlier in the day, before paring gains to around $48,904 as …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin soars, nearing $50,000 for the first time - February 14, 2021
- Bitcoin Nears $50,000 as It Hits a Record in Weekend Action - February 14, 2021
- What you need to know on the markets this week: Bitcoin and beyond; ‘Hey big spenders’ – what the funds did with their cash; a platinum opportunity? - February 14, 2021