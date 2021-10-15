Bitcoin nears $60,000 as investors eye first U.S. ETFs

Bitcoin hit a six-month high on Friday, approaching the record hit in April, as traders became increasingly confident that U.S. regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund based on …
