Bitcoin (BTC) held near $42,000 on Jan. 27 as late-week BTC price gains made traders confident about fresh upside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed classic cool weekend price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin nears key weekly close as analyst says 20% BTC price dip ‘over’ - January 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Under $40,000 Might Be the Best No-Brainer Investment You Make All Year - January 27, 2024
- Large Bitcoin Transfers to Coinbase Institutional Raise Market Speculation - January 27, 2024