Bitcoin is nearing its highest-ever price – passing $19,000 (£14,241) for the first time since its calamitous collapse in 2018.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin nears record highs – almost three years after it hit $20,000 and suddenly collapsed - November 25, 2020
- Algorithmic Bitcoin and Ethereum Social Attention List Ranks Influencers With Math - November 25, 2020
- A surge in bitcoin in the COVID-19 era outshines gold, but can it last? - November 25, 2020