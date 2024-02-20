Valentine’s Day week gave Bitcoin aficionados ample cause for celebration. The leading digital currency surpassed the $50,000 barrier for the first time since December 2021, peaking over $52,000 on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s 2025 Journey: Navigating Projected Trends - February 20, 2024
- Bitcoin futures open interest near ‘alarm raising’ $24B level — Are bulls at risk? - February 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Nears Record Peak in Stunning Recovery Effort - February 20, 2024