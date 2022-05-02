Bitcoin network difficulty breaks into a new all-time high of 29.794T
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-02
Reassuring its position as the most resilient blockchain network against attacks, the Bitcoin network recorded a new all-time high network difficulty for the second time this month in April — jumping …
