Mempool shows the Bitcoin network facing severe congestion, with more than 550K awaiting confirmation. Further, transaction fees climbed to above 20 sat/vB (satoshis per virtual byte).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin network faces severe congestion with over 550K unconfirmed transactions - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Entrepreneur Returns with Another Bitcoin SV (BSV) Blockchain Innovation: Can it Match VC Spectra? - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Riot Platform Made a Record $31 Million From Power Credits in August - September 7, 2023