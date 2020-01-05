Data suggests that up to two-thirds of all Bitcoin transactions now use SegWit, as more exchanges begin supporting the protocol. After BitMEX adoption, SegWit now accounts for around two-thirds of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Network SegWit Adoption Hits 66% After BitMEX Embraces Upgrade - January 5, 2020
- China Shuns Bitcoin; More Google Censorship? - January 5, 2020
- Bitcoin Bulls Are Ignoring One Big Problem - January 5, 2020