(Bloomberg) — For Bitcoin investors, these are the times that try one’s soul. After surging to almost $20,000 in December following the introduction of regulated futures contracts in the U.S., the world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost more than half …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Tops $9,000 Again - February 4, 2018
- Bitcoin Newbies Getting Crushed as Old Timers Pledge to HODL - February 4, 2018
- Major Banks Ban Buying Bitcoin With Your Credit Card - February 4, 2018