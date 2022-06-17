Bitcoin news – live: BTC sinks further towards $20K mark, crypto market slips below $900M
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-17
After increasing in value slightly on Thursday, bitcoin has sunk further by about 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, and has sunk below $21,000, with the overall crypto market dipping below the $900 mn …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)