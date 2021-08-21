And there has been plenty of Bitcoin news along the way making the crypto very volatile. Source: Shutterstock After hitting all-time highs earlier in the year above $60,000, Bitcoin took a bit of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin News Today: 5 Biggest BTC Headlines for Crypto Investors on Friday - August 21, 2021
- ‘Urgent’ Warning Issued Over The Future Of Bitcoin Even As The Crypto Market Price Smashes Past $2 Trillion - August 21, 2021
- SEC warms up to a Bitcoin ETF - August 21, 2021