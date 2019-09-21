Brazilian crypto exchange branded as a financial pyramid Atlas Quantum rejects court deadline to resolve its late Bitcoin withdrawal situation.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin News - September 21, 2019
- CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand - September 21, 2019
- Billionaire Blackstone CEO Heaped Praise On Blockchain—But Made A Bitcoin Warning - September 21, 2019